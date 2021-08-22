Williamsport, Pa. —A star is born.

Eli Jones tossed a no-hitter and drove in the only run of the game as Washington defeated Florida 1-0 on the third day of the 2021 Little League World Series.

With his team facing elimination, Jones held a no-hitter through four innings before driving in the first run of the game in the top of the fifth.

Jones nickname is “dirt”, which is fitting because he kept his teammates clean throughout the game.

“I want to thank my infielders and outfielders for helping me with the no-hitter,” Jones said. “In the sixth inning I was scared. I walked a guy and got a little bit nervous.”

Jones survived the scare to become the second pitcher of the Series to throw a no-no. South Dakota's Gavin Weir threw one Friday, striking out 15 batters in the process.

A slow chopper of a ground ball from Cailen Cimorelli sent the New Jersey faithful into a frenzy as the slow dribbling ball was enough to score a run and tie the game at four apiece in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A grand slam from Joey DiMeo broke the game open and helped give New Jersey an 11-4 win over Connecticut. It was a devastating blow in the bottom of the fifth as Connecticut took the initial lead but failed to hold it.

“We kept our dream alive today,” New Jersey manager Paul Miko said. “The boys had an amazing practice yesterday. We told the kids we needed their best at-bats and they delivered.”

There were many highlights, but DiMeo’s will stand the test of the time and an all-timer.

“I was thinking we needed to get into a groove,” DiMeo said.

On the field, New Hampshire benefited from fielding errors and overthrown balls to capture a 4-1 win over Tennessee.

In the opening inning, Mason DeVall reached after being hit by a pitch. He then legged around the bases after and overthrown ball to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead. Tristian Lucier, who reached on a walk, scored on a passed ball two pitches later for a 2-0 lead.

It was a tough start, but one that got much more complicated as Tristian Lucier zoned in and took complete control from the mound.

“Sometimes in Little League you run into those guys,” Muth said. “We just happened the run into two of them. Both pitchers we faced would have been tough to beat. No matter who faced them.”

Lucier struck out 10 batters in four innings of work as he was nearly unhittable. That changed in the fourth when Nolan Brown pushed a ground ball to the shortstop.

Nolensville fans cheered but were quickly silenced as Lecier posted back-to-back strikeouts. Mateo Bruzzese, who came on as a pinch-runner, advanced after two passed balls on the strikeouts. He was in scoring position and William Dreussi hit him home with a flyball to short left field. A fly ball to centerfield ended the inning as Nolensville still trailed 2-1 as it headed to the bottom of the fourth.

A walk and error put runners into scoring position in the bottom of the frame as the miscues continued to haunt Nolensville Little League.

The mistakes were quickly turned into runs for New Hampshire, which received a book when Keith Townsend drove a ball into centerfield to score both runners.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tennessee’s dreams of Little League Championships came to an end as a double play completed a solid defensive game for New Hampshire.

Nolensville continued to be all class as the players and coaches tipped their caps to the opposition. Muth then spoke to the kids in right field one final time.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted but they have nothing to hand their heads about,” Muth said. “The entire town of Nolensville was jumping. The entire state of Tennessee was following us. I told them it was okay to feel this way because it does hurt. I wanted to reassure them they are going to be remembered forever.”

Louisiana scored early with two in the first, one in the second and another in the third to take a 4-0 lead. That continued as the Louisiana, which won the 2019 Series, closed out a 5-3 win.

“We had the momentum and the crowd, but Louisiana just did a good job of slowing it down,” Pennsylvania manager Ben Ludwig said. “Louisiana just buckled down.”

Louisiana found themselves in a similar position after losing its opener. The 2019 team that won it all dropped their first game before making a run.

“We can pick each other up,” centerfielder Cooper Hawkins said. “Even if our back is to the wall.”

Louisiana was tested after the big start when Sam Buckley, Pennsylvania’s starting pitcher, connected with a homerun to half the lead at 4-2.

“It was a high-pressure moment, but we’re battled tested,” Louisiana manager Steven Menard said. “We stayed focused. Even with that big swing. They took one inning from us, but we won the other five.”

Game 1

New Hampshire 4, Nolensville Little League 1

TN 000 100—1 2 2

NH 200 20X—4 7 1

Ryan Newell, Ryan Pearson (1), William Dreussi (3), and Gabriel Shepler. Tristian Lucier, Keith Townsend (6), and Tyler Chauvette.

WP: Lucier. LP: Newell.

Top Tennessee hitters: William Dreussi 1-2, RBI. Top New Hampshire hitters: Ryson Michaud 2-2.

Game 2

New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4

CT 103 000—4 5 0

NJ 102 08X—11 12 0

Eli Bucko, Jacob Budarz (4), Ryan Gorman (4), and Paul Virdokian. Carson Frazier, Dominic Roma (2), and Jason Verderrosa.

WP: Roma. LP: Budarz.

Top Connecticut hitters: Jacob Budarz 2-3, HR, run, 3 RBI. Top New Jersey hitters: 1-4, GS, 2 runs, 4 RBI.

Game 3

Washington 1, Florida 0

WA 000 010—1 4 1

FL 000 000—0 0 1

Eli Jones and Jackson Wheeler. Preston Sullivan and Parker Stroup.

WP: Jones. LP: Sullivan.

Top Washington hitters: Eli Jones 1-3, RBI. Top Florida hitters: none.

Game 4

Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3

PA 000 201—3 5 1

LA 211 01X—5 7 0

Sam Buckley and Sean Kenney. Isaac Boudreaux, Eli Clark (3), Cole Schexnaider (6), and Sawyer Watkins.

WP: Boudreaux. LP: Buckley.

Top Pennsylvania hitters: Jalen Bowman 2-3, 2B, RBI. Top Louisiana hitters: Cooper Hawkins 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI.