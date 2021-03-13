Caron Persing hits a clutch three and Jagger Dressler drops 28 as Danville wins the District 4 Class AAAA Championship at Williamsport Saturday night.
No. 1 Danville 63, No. 2 Mifflinburg 60
Mifflinburg (60)
Gabe Yoder 3 4-4 11; Isaiah Valentine 13 3-5 32; Lane Yoder 0 0-3 0; Cannon Griffin 2 4-5 8; Jacob Young 4 1-4 9. Totals 22 12-21 60.
Danville (63)
KJ Riley 5 1-3 11; Jagger Dressler 12 2-3 28; Carson Persing 2 0-0 5; Zach Gordon 2 2-4 7; Dante Harward 2 2-11 6; Aiden Wiktor 1 0-0 2; Brady Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 7-21 63.
MIFF 4 16 18 22—60
DAN 14 9 21 17—63
3—Point Goals: Mifflinburg—4 (Yoder, Valentine 3). Danville—4 (Dressler 2, Persing, Gordon).