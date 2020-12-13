Las Vegas, Nev. – UFC closes out the year with a welterweight bout that will see No. 5 ranked contender Stephen Thompson take on surging No. 11 Geoff Neal. In a co-main event bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, No. 7 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo faces No. 15 Marlon Vera

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: THOMPSON vs. NEAL will take place Saturday, December 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Thompson (15-4-1, fighting out of Simpsonville, S.C.) looks to make the most of his sole 2020 appearance by securing another highlight-reel KO. Throughout his career, Thompson has earned memorable wins over Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald and Robert Whittaker. Thompson now looks to defend his position in the welterweight top five by stopping the momentum of another rising contender.

Neal (13-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) hopes to capitalize on his first UFC main event spot by taking out a former UFC title challenger. After securing a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Neal rattled off a series of memorable wins to enter the welterweight top 15. He holds thrilling KO victories over Mike Perry, Niko Price and Frank Camacho. Neal is now gunning for his eighth consecutive win to stake his claim as a dangerous title threat.

Two-time UFC featherweight champion Aldo (28-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to prove he still has another title run ahead of him. Throughout his storied career, he has netted sensational victories against Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice), Chan Sung Jung and Urijah Faber. Aldo now has his sights set on becoming the first fighter to finish Vera by delivering a vintage performance.

Unbeaten in his last six bantamweight bouts, Vera (16-6-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) is ready to stake his claim as a dangerous title threat. Since joining the UFC roster in 2014, Vera has secured impressive KO wins over Sean O’Malley, Andre Ewell, Frankie Saenz and Brad Pickett. Vera now intends to enter the bantamweight top 10 by finishing his first former UFC champion.

