Williamsport, Pa. —It was all about the bounce back Thursday at the Little League World Series.

Michigan recovered from a one-hit performance against Hawaii, posting 14 hits to defeat Texas 14-6.

Ohio scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat California 4-2, avenging and earlier loss in the Series.

“It’s a credit to our boys,” Thorning said. “Yesterday (against Hawaii) we struck out three times against a phenomenal pitcher. We barreled the ball up consistently. It just seemed like one of those games where nothing went out of the way. We had our home run robbed. We were just confident in the way we were swinging the bat.”

Michigan will play Hawaii Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Williamsport on ESPN.

The game Thursday broke open in the third when Michigan chased two pitchers and added runs to put a comeback out of reach.

With Texas reeling, Thorning connected with a home run. Thorning, after a strikeout in the first inning, came back to double and hit a home run for Michigan. He also scored twice and drove in two runs.

“We won the first game against Texas, and we had confidence going into this game,” Cameron Thorning said.

In the late game, Ohio played shocker as it eliminated California 4-2 thanks to a big effort from Chance Retherford, who connected wit a triple in the fifth inning to give his team the lead.

“Chance is a loose cannon,” Ohio manager Ken Coomer said. “Chance is Chance. You just have to let Chance be Chance sometime. I learned that the hard way sometimes. You just have to work with each other. That’s chance.”

The rest was up to Ohio’s defense, which limited Torrance to pick up a 4-2 win and advance. Ohio will take on South Dakota for the right to play in the Little League World Series Saturday. Hawaii and Michigan play in the other game.

Game 1

Michigan 15, Texas 6

TX 000 600—6 5 4

MI 308 04X—15 14 1

Landry Pate, Myles McCarty (3), and Ella Bruning. Jakob Furkas, Max LaForest (4), Jackson Surma (5), and Ethan Van Belle.

WP: Furkas. LP: Pate.

Top Texas hitters: Cason Parrish 1-3, 2B, run, 2 RBI. Top Michigan hitters: Lucas Farner 1-4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Noah Boren 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Jackson Surma 3-4, 3 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Cameron Thorning 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI.

Game 2

Ohio 4, California 2

OH 000 130—4 5 1

CA 002 000—2 7 0

Chance Retherford, Noah Davidson (3), Gavin Saylor (6), and Noah Davidson, Chance Retherford. Skylar Vinson, Dominic Golia (4), Xavier Navarro (4), and Andrew Nuruki.

WP: Davidson. LP: Golia.

Top Ohio hitters: Chance Retherford 1-2, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Top California hitters: Gibson Turner 1-3, run.