Williamsport, Pa. – The best side of the game. The defense is often times forgotten, but the difference in championship games.

Here I’m picking the best 11 people to stop the best 11 offensive players. The rules are each player had to at least made an appearance in the Super Bowl.

The choices are based on postseason and Super Bowl performances. Sometimes, the individual performance is enough. Other times it’s the entire postseason run that helps justify the pick.

We run a 4-3 defense. That means four linemen, three linebackers, two safeties, and two cornerbacks.

Defensive ends (2):

Simeon Rice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers—It is hard to imagine Simeon Rice and Warren Sapp on the same line. In the beginning part of the 2000s that’s exactly what opposing offenses in the NFL were facing. The Bucs won the 2002 Super Bowl over the Raiders. Rice was a big part of that run, racking up four sacks, three forced fumbles, and two recoveries. That’s just the Super Bowl run. Overall, he finished with seven postseason sacks, 15 tackles, and three tackles for a loss.

Michael Strahan, New York Giants—Strahan was gifted the all-time single season sack total by Brett Favre. One thing he was not gifted was the 2007 Super Bowl Championship over Tom Brady and the Patriots. Strahan led a defensive effort that produced the biggest upset in Super Bowl history. He finished with a sack, two tackles for a loss, and two QB hits.

Defensive tackles (2):

Reggie White, Green Bay Packers—One of the best nicknames in professional sport, “The Minister of the Defense” was one of the most feared pass rushers to ever play football. White was voted First Team All-Pro eight times in his career. He helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl XXXI.

Warren Sapp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers—One of the all-time players and mouths in the league. No list could be put together without Warren Sapp. For his career he has 96.5 sacks and 91 tackles for a loss. In Tampa Bay’s 48-21 win over the Raiders, Sapp had two tackles, one sack, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Linebackers (3):

Von Miller, Denver Broncos—Who could forget the time Von Miller led a defensive effort over the Carolina Panthers to claim a Super Bowl title? It was a dominant performance that help Miller cash in on a lucrative contract. Miller was named MVP of the Super Bowl for his performance. He sacked Cam Newton 2.5 times, recorded six tackles, two QB hits, a pass defended, and two forced fumbles. Yeah, it was that good.

Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens—Ray Lewis led one of the strongest defensive efforts in Super History as the Ravens held the Giants to just seven points. The G-men had scored 44 the week prior, but that didn’t matter to Lewis, who produced three solo tackles, two assists, and four blocked passes. Lewis also helped the Ravens defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys—Howley still holds the honors of being named the first defensive MVP of the Super Bowl and the first and only players from a losing to team to win. Howley had two interceptions in the game, a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts. Sacks and tackles were not official stats at the time.

Safeties (2):

Ed Reed, Baltimore Ravens—No human being was better at defending the middle of the field than Ed Reed. Heck, he could defense anywhere. Reed was a crucial part of the Ravens run to the Super Bowl in 2012. He defended three passes, had a pick, and produced 14 solo tackles through the postseason that year.

Ronnie Lott, San Francisco 49ers—Ronnie Lott played in 20 playoffs games, won four Super Bowls, and might be the most dominant video game defender the world has ever seen. All joking aside, Lott was a standout on all four Super Bowl teams with the 49ers. Let’s just look at the postseason career. Lott totaled two touchdowns, a fumble, two fumble recoveries, nine solo tackles, and nine interceptions.

Corners (2):

Deion Sanders, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers—The most well-known player on the list. Sanders played on two Super Bowl winning teams that included the 49ers and Cowboys. Sanders is an all-timer in football circles. In 12 postseason games, Sanders produced 13 solo tackles, five interceptions, and a fumble recovering.

Darrelle Revis, New England Patriots—The only man in the NFL with an entire island dedicated to his craft. Revis became the ultimate turncoat when he joined the Patriots to make a Super Bowl run. It worked. In 2014, Revis cemented a Hall of Fame career with a Super Bowl victory. He played in all three postseason games that year, producing an interception, three tackles, and a tackle for a loss.

Offense:

It's the same deal with offense. Aaron picked a formation that does not feature a tight end. It's all based on his judgement. It's also supposed to be fun.

Quarterback (1)

Tom Brady, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 10 Super Bowl appearances. Six Super Bowl rings. Four Super Bowl MVP’s. I don’t need to say more but I can. Tom Brady has played in 19% of every Super Bowl ever played. In a year that limited training camps, practice schedules, Tom Brady joined a new franchise for the first time in his career and now has the opportunity to achieve a feat of seven Super Bowl rings that no single franchise has achieved. GOAT.

Offensive Tackles (2)

Jonathan Ogden, Baltimore Ravens -- Ogden became the first lifetime Raven ever inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 12 year career lineman made 11 pro bowls and was an integral part of the Ravens 2001 Super Bowl run.

Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams -- Pace, the former Ohio State Buckeye led the charge for the greatest show on turf during the Rams Super Bowl run in 1999. Pace who appeared in two Super Bowls and paved the lanes for Marshall Faulk was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Offensive Guards (2)

Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys -- The 14 year veteran is one of the most dominant linemen in the history of the sport. The 11 time pro bowler is one of just three players to ever be selected to the pro bowl at more than one position on the offensive line. The Hall of Famer was part of the driving force leading the way for Emmitt Smith’s then record rushing touchdowns in 1995 on the Cowboys way to winning the Super Bowl. Allen is among the selections on the NFL’s all decade team in the 1990’s and 2000’s.

Jahri Evans, New Orleans Saints --The Bloomsburg University product helped lead the New Orleans Saints to winning Super Bowl XLIV. During the season Quarterback Drew Brees was sacked just 20 times and the offensive line helped pave the way for the three Saints Running Backs to rush for a combined 1,837 yards.

Center (1)

Jeff Saturday, Indianapolis Colts -- Saturday was a critical member of the Colts organization during the Peyton Manning era helping lead the Colts to winning Super Bowl XLI. The 6 time pro bowl center also was selected to two First-Team All-Pro teams and earned two Second-Team All-Pro selections

Runningback (2)

Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos -- Terrell Davis only played for seven seasons in the NFL and the list of accolades he left behind creates one of the most intriguing “what-if” arguments. Davis was a two time Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP with the Broncos. In just three postseason runs Davis accumulated 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns. In Super Bowl XXXII Davis dominated the ground game ending with 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys -- The all-time leading rusher in NFL history leaves no doubt on his worthiness for any all-time list throughout his career. A three time Super Bowl champion, Smith has also checked off a Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XXVIII. In three Super Bowl appearances Smith has notched 289 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Wide Receivers (3)

Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers -- The ageless wonder joins Emmitt Smith on this list with three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XXIII. Rice terrorized defenses for 20 seasons making him the NFL’s all time leading receiver. He still holds the record for most receptions, touchdown receptions, and receiving yards. In four appearances in the big game Rice accumulated 33 receptions, 589 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Santonio Holmes, Pittsburgh Steelers -- Santonio Holmes may not have had a Hall of Fame career but his nine catch, 138 yard performance solidifies Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl history. His toe touch catch with 35 seconds remaining was his fourth catch of the game winning drive to help the Steelers claim their sixth Super Bowl ring for “Sixburgh” and earning Santonio Holmes the MVP.

David Tyree, New York Giants -- This is the one. Regardless of what anyone may think of David Tyree’s career the bottom line is he has the most iconic catch in the history of the big game. To this day it’s a mystery how Eli Manning was able to evade the sack and escape to launch the ball downfield to David Tyree. Even more shocking is how Tyree was able to get his hands on the football and pin it to his helmet as he was ripped down to the ground maintaining possession. The Giants would go on to win the game and defeat the 16-0 New England Patriots leaving David Tyree immortalized in Super Bowl History.