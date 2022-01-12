Mechanicsburg, Pa. – It's Winter Sports Officials Appreciation Week!

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. (PIAA) Board of Directors approved a recognition program for all PIAA registered officials through the adoption of Officials Appreciation Weeks for Fall, Winter, and Spring sports in September of this year.

Winter Sports Officials Appreciation week is January 9‐15, 2022.

PIAA Board of Directors President and PIAA District 2 Chairman Frank Majikes said, “schools played an amazing role in displaying appreciation for officials in the inaugural week this past fall. The dedicated efforts of all PIAA registered officials are appreciated. Games cannot exist without their participation and dedication to their crafts.”

President Majikes has been a registered PIAA official now for over 50 years, so these weeks are especially meaningful to him.

There are nearly 14,000 PIAA registered officials in the Commonwealth and this month's celebration highlights those who currently work winter sports.

Spring sport officials will be recognized during the month of April 2022.

Help recognize all PIAA registered sports officials this week by thanking officials for their dedication and involvement in interscholastic athletics. As always, be respectful of their efforts and commitment.

Feature your recognition of officials in social media by using #ThankYouOfficials.