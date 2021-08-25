Carter Nelson Texas LLWS Day 7

Texas' Carter Nelson rears back to deliver a fastball during a Little League World Series game against Nebraska. 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. -Nelson Carter carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning and Texas struck for three in the fifth to eliminate Nebraska with 10-0 victory. 

