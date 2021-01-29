Legendary Temple basketball head coach John Chaney has passed away at the age of 89. The former Temple Owl coached the program for 24 years.

Prior to Chaney’s arrival, the program had never made consecutive NCAA tournament appearances which changed quickly under his leadership. He led the Owls to five consecutive tournament appearances in 1984-1988 and 12 consecutive appearances from 1990-2001. That 2001 tournament appearance would be Chaney’s last trip to the NCAA tournament where the run ended in the Elite Eight for the fourth time.

Chaney, who was known for early morning practices, a fiery persona, and sometimes unpredictable press conferences, was named Coach of the Year in 1988 when his Temple Owls finished number one in the country. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

One of Chaney’s most infamous incidents came when he stormed into a John Calipari press conference following a Temple-Massachusetts matchup screaming “I’ll kill you!”

The two would go on to reconcile and become close friends throughout their careers. Calipari responded to the death of John Chaney saying “Coach Chaney and I fought every game we competed. Sometimes literally, but in the end he was my friend. Throughout my career we would talk about basketball and life, I will miss those talks and I will my friend. Rest in peace Coach.”

Chaney retired in 2006 finishing his career with a coaching record of 741-312 and a Division II National Championship at Cheyney State College.