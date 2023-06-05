Mill Hall, Pa. – Third-year driver Matt Tebbs of Cogan Station has come close on several occasions to win his first career victory in the Race Saver Sprint cars. On Friday night, he charged from the 15th starting postion and took the lead in the final four laps for the win. Brandon Moser was a repeat winner in the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver remains undefeated in the 270 Micros, and Kyler Stahl won his first 4-Cylinder Main event.

Race Saver sprints

Nathan Pierce and Dustin Prettyleaf led the field of sprints to the waving of the green flag. Very early on, third place starter Timmy Bittner was leading the pack. Fourth place starter Jeffrey Weaver moved into the runner-up postion. By the completion of lap number five, Bittner was leading Weaver, Pierce, Prettyleaf, and Logan Jones.

On lap number eight, Bittner and Weaver began to encounter lapped traffic. Bittner was able to distance himself from Weaver by keeping at least one lapped car between them. Weaver cleared the lapped cars started to close in on Bittner, who tagged the inside turn three wall on lap 13 and appeared to have a front tire going flat.

On lap 15, Weaver took the lead from Bittner with Wyatt Walizer in third, Prettyleaf in fourth, and Dakota Schweikart in fifth. On the next circuit, Bittner spun in turn three to bring out the event's first caution flag.

Following the restart, several cars in the top ten got together, bringing out the second caution flag. On lap 17, Weaver was leading Prettyleaf, Tebbs, Josh Beamer, and Wyatt Walizer. Tebbs was fast on the high side of the speedway and passed Prettyleaf on lap number 18 and set his sights on Weaver.

By lap 20 he caught Weaver but couldn’t carry enough momentum to get around him coming out of turn two. Tebbs tried again coming out of turn four as the duo raced down the front stretch. They bumped wheels and Weaver spun on the front stretch to bring out the caution.

The restart found Tebbs, Beamer, Prettyleaf, Walizer, and Reed Thompson in the top five. Tebbs continued to race the high groove of the speedway as Beamer, Prettyleaf, and Walizer battled for second postion. Prettyleaf moved into second and Walizer into third by the completion of lap number 23. Walizer also moved to the top side of the speedway and took the runner-up postion on lap number 24.

Tebbs crossed the line first followed by Walizer, Prettyleaf, Beamer, and Schweikart. Sixth through tenth were Thompson, Erick Knopp, KW Walizer, Josh Fox, and AJ Barton. Wyatt Walizer’s car failed post-race inspection. Heat races were won by Knopp, Kruz Kepner, and Logan Jones.

Pro Stocks

Noah Kissinger started on the pole and led the first two circuits before Brandon Moser took control of the field in the Pro Stocks. Moser, the defending track champion, led the field at the halfway mark, with Kissinger Cory Long, Rich Fye, and Kris Orwig in the top five. Moser continued to lead the remaining laps to win his second consecutive feature event.

Kissinger was second, followed by Long, Fye, and Orwig. Moser also won the heat race.

270 Micro Sprints

Cory Stabley led the opening lap of the 270 Micro Sprint feature. By the completion of lap number 2, fourth-place starter Jeffrey Weaver wrestled the lead away from Stabley.

At the midway point, Weaver led Stabley and Tyler Clowes, as the leaders began to encounter lapped traffic. The event went non-stop with Weaver taking the win. Stabley finished second, Clowes third, Cody Seigel was fourth and, Conner Metheny rounded out the top five.

Sixth through tenth were Logan Hammaker, Michael Petock, Tom Quiggle, Derek Johnson, and Colton Geiher. Heat races were won by Seigel and Weaver.

4-Cylinders

Brett Shirk and Garrett Lucas brought the field of 4-cylinders to the green flag. Shirk took command of the field with Lucas on back bumper. Skylar Phillips moved into the runner-up position on lap number three. On lap number five, Phillips took the lead followed by Shirk, Kyler Stahl, Zak Kline, and Adam Harris.

On lap six, Stahl raced into second place. A caution came out with one lap to go setting up a shoot-out to the finish. Stahl took the opportunity and raced by Phillips on the final lap to secure his first win. Phillips finished second with Shirk, Kline, and Chloe Smith in the top five.

Sixth through tenth were Adam Harris, Matt Weaver, Michael Barrett, Coty Maines, and Joey Snook. Heat races were won by Stahl, Phillips, and Larry Beachel Jr.

The Clinton County Speedway returns with racing action this coming Friday night, June 9, with the opening night of the Appalachian Mountain Super Late Model Speedweek. The Super Late Model Speedweek features eight nights of racing at seven different speedways.

Clinton County Speedway hosts the series opening night which is expected to draw the best Super Late Model drivers from the Northeast for the $4,000 to win event. The Pro Stocks and the 4-Cylinders will be part of the night’s program.

Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps at 7 p.m., and qualifying beings at 7:30 p.m. For the latest speedway information visit the speedway online at clintoncountyspeedway.com or on social media channels including Facebook Twitter, and Instagram.

--

RaceSaver Sprints: 1. Matt Tebbs 2. Dustin Prettyleaf 3. Josh Beamer 4. Dakota Schweikart 5. Reed Thompson 6. Erick Knopp 7. Karl Walizer Jr. 8. Josh Fox 9 AJ Barton 10. Logan Jones 11. Dale Schweikart 12. Timmy Bittner 13. Wes Mathews 14. Jared Zionkowski 15. Jeffrey Weaver 16. Derek Swartz 17. Jacob Gomola 18. Nathan Pierce 19. Jim Kenney 20. Ryan Lynn DQ: Wyatt Walizer, Kruz Kepner.

Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Noah Kissinger 3. Cory Long 4. Rich Fye 5. Kris Orwig 6. Todd Geyer DNS Johnny Bouse

270 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver, 2. Cory Stabley 3. Tyler Clowes 4. Cody Siegel 5. Conner Metheney 6. Logan Hammaker 7. Michael Petock 8. Tom Quiggle 9. Derek Johnson 10. Colton Geiher 11. Brad Snyder 12. Larry Dickey 13. Mac Wert DNS Mathew Dixon, Matt Dixson.

4-Cylinders: 1. Kyler Stahl 2. Skylar Phillips 3. Johnny Stringfellow 4. Zak Kline 5. Chole Smith 6. Adam Harris 7. Matt Weaver 8. Michael Barrett 9. Coty Maines 10. Joey Snook 11. Garrett Lucas 12. Nick Snook 13. Chris Small 14. Troy Bennett 15. Robert Dorman 16. Summer Beachel 17. Toby Maines 18. Blake Snyder 19. Kevin Trimpey 20. Larry Beachel 21. Tim Tenetek 22. Brett Shirk. 23. Tim Muthler DNS Hunter Flook

