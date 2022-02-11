Williamsport, Pa. — There is nothing better than Super Bowl Sunday. It might be something fans say and non-fans get sick of hearing, but it’s the best day of the year.

Everyone gets a pass to party, eat like pigs, drink, joke, cry (depending upon outcome), cry more (depending upon outcome), and have fun.

Whether you’re watching for the game, teams, ads, halftime show, celebrities, or any other reason, this four-to-five-hour block this Sunday evening will have it all.

Without selling this game too much, here’s a quick look at both teams and NorthcentralPa.com's staff picks.

Cincinnati Bengals

This will be the Bengals third Super Bowl appearance. In their previous two games, also against NFC West opponents, the Bengals lost.

In 1981 the Bengals finished 12-4, capturing the then AFC Central Championship. They went on to defeat the Bills (28-21) and Chargers (27-7) in the playoffs to reach the Super Bowl.

Once in the big game, the Bengals fell short as the 49ers berthed a dynasty with a 26-21 win.

The 1988 season looked promising too as the Bengals again finished with a 12-4 mark. Wins over the Seahawks and Bills pushed them back into a Super Bowl.

Once again the 49ers took the game with a 20-16 win thanks to the efforts of Joe Montana.

This will be the third time the Bengals have played an NFC West team in the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams

This will be the Rams fifth appearance in the Super Bowl and the third time representing the City of Angles.

The Rams have not fared well on the NFL’s biggest stage, compiling a record of 1-3. The 1999 season still marks the high point in most fans’ opinions.

It was a magical season that has been turned into a motion picture. The movie isn’t even needed for the fans who lived through it.

Kurt Warner working his magic and the Rams pulling off a miracle game that gave the franchise its first Super Bowl title.

Since the 1999 run, the Rams have appeared in the Super Bowl twice -- with both meetings being against Tom Brady. Both outcomes went for Brady. No surprise. The other loss came in the 31-19 defeat against the Steelers.

The matchup

It might be hard to believe, but the Rams and Bengals have more in common than most fans think.

Through the 90s, the Rams the Bengals fell on tough times as franchises. They were at times the punchline of bad team jokes. The Rams somehow berthed a three-year run with the “Greatest Show on Turf," appearing in two Super Bowls over a three-year span.

After the Super Bowl appearances, the Rams made the playoffs just two more times until they packed up and moved to LA. The lone highlight over the stretch being a 27-20 win over the Seahawks in the Divisional Round.

The Bengals' fortunes were much better than the Rams after the 2002 season. The Bengals made the playoffs seven times over a ten-year stretch. Unfortunately, the Bengals lost all seven times in the first round.

From 2007-2011, the Rams actually complied a record of 15-65, marking one of the worst five-year runs in NFL history. After posting a 12-4 mark in the 2003 season, the Rams wouldn’t have another winning season until their first one back in LA in 2016.

Over the years the Rams have morphed into a flashy mascot of themselves. The colors, logos, and helmets have changed. They’ve signed big name free agents and made eye-popping trades mid-season. It’s a new form of thinking in the NFL and nothing the Rams have to apologize for attempting.

The Bengals are a throwback team built through the draft. The roster is filled with young players. It’s easy to root for them.

Despite having a talented roster, the Bengals have been the underdog throughout the postseason. They’ve managed to overcome the odds to represent the AFC.

This really seems to be a Super Bowl for the fans. Both teams seemed to be liked. One thing opposing fans will agree on is that it will be a fun game to watch.

The picks

The Midday Show welcomed guests Brett Crossley and Carrie Pauling on Thursday's episode to talk about the Bengals and Rams -- a matchup that they were sure to jinx by imagining during the playoffs that it might actually happen.

Here is a look at the NCPA staff picks, which favor the Bengals. Feel free to leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments. Enjoy the Super Bowl.

Carrie Pauling - Bengals

Jerry Frear - Bengals

Mark Mussina - Bengals

Ashley Little - Bengals

Phoebe Frear - Bengals

Kayla Henderson - Bengals

Jon Geise - Bengals

Jeff Everett - Bengals

Brett Crossley - Rams

Aaron James - Rams

Emma Downey - Rams

Beth Frear - Rams