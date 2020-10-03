​​The New England Patriots versus Kansas City Chiefs game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and game day personnel as the primary consideration.

This is the second game this week to be rescheduled as the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to postpone their game after multiple positive tests from staff and players.

