Hershey, Pa. — Southern Columbia scored four times in the PIAA Class A Championship against Greensburg Central Catholic.

It was enough to secure a 4-0 win and claim a second consecutive State Championship. It also meant three of the last four championships have gone to the Tigers.

A unique feature of Southern Columbia was the reaction of its players on the tallies. Each goal scorer immediately turned around and opened their arms as teammates came crashing in to celebrate the achievement for all players.

That’s the secret to it all. The Tigers have built more than a dominant soccer team. Derek Stine, Jen Stine, Erin Spotts, and Courtney Cecco have built a second family for its players.

“We preach year in and year out that this is a family,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “We work together. We bleed together. We do things together. They buy into everything we want them to. They are just a fantastic group of kids.”

Southern Columbia’s first scoring effort came just 1:29 into the match as Loren Gehret, the team’s leading scorer, pushed a ball by the keeper with her head. Evelyn Cook set the play up and was immediately greeted by Gehret and company as they celebrated the early strike.

The players were so concerned with getting everyone involved they held the hug open as more looked to join. It was symbolic of Southern Columbia’s entire year as different players stepped up, but all enjoyed the complete team celebration.

“I have sisters, but these girls are my sisters, too, and they will be for the rest of my life,” Summer Tillett said. “This team will always be special to me. Us having a family bond means everything.”

For Tillett, the path she has helped carve out for the Tigers has been a little extra meaningful. She has been part of all three state championship runs, understanding the system and family structure better than most players.

When asked about her goal in the second half of Saturday’s triumph, she quickly to pushed off any praise and threw it to her teammates.

“We started this history back when we were freshmen,” Tillett said. “To make a name for ourselves as a team is a great feeling.”

Gehret delivered superstar performances throughout Southern Columbia’s run. She scored in every game, finishing with seven goals in four state playoffs tilts.

Gehret led the Tigers in goals throughout the season and the postseason. She made the team dangerous from every part of the pitch with an ability to score from distance and set players up for chances.

In Saturday’s win, Gehret scored two goals within three minutes of each other to give Southern Columbia a two-goal lead. It happened in the opening five minutes.

After both goals, Gehret turned around to her teammates. The celebrations had much more of a hockey feel than soccer, but that’s how Southern Columbia has done it all year.

“We knew coming into this game if we applied pressure, our defense played great, and Mackenzie (Palacz) played great we were going to win,” Gehret said. “It was nice getting the first goal, because we get confidence, and it builds up.”

Gehret scored the first two goals of the match and assisted on the next two. It was her game and a perfect exclamation point on another outstanding season for the junior forward.

Despite it being an outstanding individual game, Gehret continued to refer to every play with “we” and “us” as she described the game-breaking moments.

“We’ve had pretty much the same team come back as last year and we all work so well together,” Cassidy Savitski said. “I’m really proud of the amazing things we’ve accomplished.”

Savitski scored the Tigers’ third goal of the game when she took a Gehret pass in for a tally. Staying true to form, Savitski turned to her teammates with outstretched arms to celebrate the group effort.

Southern Columbia converged near the 18 on their goal side of the field as the final seconds ticked off the clock. It wasn't exactly a new sensation for most of the players, but that didn't make it any less meaningful.

"Everyone always asks us what makes this team so special and our answer is always the same; family," Southern Columbia coach Jennifer Stine said. "Through good and bad they always know they have a family of forty or more teammates who are with them every step of the way. They all know their role and take a lot of pride in it. They embrace the moments they have together."

For Stine, the bonds go a little deeper as her father Derek Stine is also a coach on the team. The pair balance each other well, creating a culture that has allowed the players to thrive.

"Coaching with my dad is a unique experience," Stine said. "We actually are very different people. We complement each other very well. To be honest, I don't think we would be able to do this without each other. It is an all or nothing deal."

Players embraced as three proud coaches watched on with watery eyes. For a third time in four years the Southern Columbia Tigers were named the best Class A soccer team in the state.