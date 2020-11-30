Pittburgh, Pa. – The schedule shuffling continues for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a second adjustment to their schedule has been made, according to their official Twitter handle.

In an effort to give the Steelers time to prepare for the Washington Football Team, the NFL has moved the game to Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. the Twitter post stated.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

The reshuffling occurred just hours after the Ravens-Steelers game was moved for a third time. The Steelers will now play the Ravens on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

