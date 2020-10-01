Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season, said the NFL, after an additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The Titans total is now 11 positive cases, with 5 positive team members and 6 positive staff members.

Earlier this week the Titans were forced to shut down facility operations due to positive COVID-19 tests and the NFL announced the Steelers-Titans game would be postponed.

Related Reading: Steelers-Titans postponed after positive COVID-19 cases

The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel, according to the NFL. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.