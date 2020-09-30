Pittsburgh, Pa. – The NFL’s Sunday matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed, according to a statement released by the NFL.

Earlier this week the Titans were forced to shut down facility operations due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Titans are up to nine positive tests including four players and five team personnel.

The NFL said the postponement will allow for "additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The Minnesota Vikings also shut down their facility operations as a precaution after playing the Titans last Sunday. The Vikings have not returned any positive tests and look to be on track for their upcoming matchup.

The Titans were slated to host the Steelers Sunday afternoon. The NFL has listed Monday and Tuesday night are possible options for a makeup date for the game, pending no additional positive tests.

A new game date and time will be announced as soon as possible said the NFL in their statement Wednesday.