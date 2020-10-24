For only the second time in franchise history the Steelers are 5-0. The defense has feasted on opposing offenses and Chase Claypool looks like a breakout star. Life is good for fans of the Black and Yellow.

And it's about to get even better for season ticket holders who opted in for the 2020 season as tickets will be available for two home games in November according to a release from Steelers.com.

The Steelers will host two AFC North rivals next month, including the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m., and the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 8:20 p.m.

Those receiving the email were given a window of time to make their seat selection, with that option closing at a set time, or when tickets are sold out. The email also outlined payment details and how payment will be applied with their account. Season ticket holders who still opted in for the 2020 season that did not receive this email are encouraged to check their Steelers Account Manager for additional details by visiting www.steelers.com/accountmanager.

Season ticket holders who do purchase tickets, with capacity greatly reduced, must adhere to all guidelines set by the team, which includes the need to create seating groups or 'pods' to allow for social distancing. Pods are available in the lower level sections and club section only, and season ticket holders were advised they might not receive the same location as their season tickets. In addition, as with the two games in October, all tickets are mobile only.

The email also provided detailed guidelines on the team's Fan Health Promise, as well as sharing stadium policies and guidelines, including face coverings being required for all fans as well as safety guidelines for fans that include hand sanitizer and motion-censored options throughout Heinz Field.