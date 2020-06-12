State College, Pa. —Matt Brownstead touched the wall and quickly looked up after his final high school swim to see what his final time was in the 100 free.

The was a small cheer as the time revealed a pool record that will likely stand for some time. Friends, family, teammates, and coaches greeted Brownstead as he emerged from the pool at State College high school.

The small crowd, not typical of a national record holder's final high school swim, watched Brownstead complete his scholastic journey in the pool. The night before the intimate showing, Brownstead had the swimming nation buzzing after he breaking a national record in the 50 free with a time of 19.24.

Brownstead had set the state record in the event the previous year with a time of 19.55. He fell short of that mark in prelims, with a time of 19.65, but that did little to shake his confidence as he headed into his final 50 free swim against PIAA competition.

“I’m always nervous going into big races like that,” Brownstead said. “It was definitely something I was feeling. 19.65 was my prelim time and last year I dropped half a second and I knew I had the potential. It was always in the back of my mind. Mainly it was about swimming my best and swimming as fast as I could.”

The pool was filled with seven other top-level swimmers, but the race really came down to Brownstead and his abilities. The only turn of the race immediately got the crowd excited as his only challenge at the far wall looked flawless.

When Brownstead touched the wall, his coaches jumped up and hugged each other before pointing to their swimmer. Brownstead, after a quick fist-pump in recognition of the accomplishment, immediately turned to his parents in a show of appreciation.

“It was great, because they always come and watch every year,” Brownstead said. “Just having them there to experience that with me means a lot to me personally, because I have a strong connection with my family. It means a lot they were there. It shows how much they support me and it really makes me happy.”

The record was his, but the moment belonged to his family and coaches as everyone lived in a frozen slice of time most competitors will never know.

Brownstead was a national record holder. He did it in his final 50 free appearance of a decorated career. Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium was his for the night. The State, the national swimming world, it all belonged to Brownstead as the ripples waved out from a little spot in Lewisburg.

The next day Brownstead finished his high school career with one more individual gold as he posted a 43.29 in the 100 free. His final moments as a high school swimmer would not come close to the national record-setting night of the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships as it became the one of the State’s first event to be shutdown because of COVID-19, but it was still one to remember.

Brownstead was in his room with his teammate, dreaming of going for a second national record, when a knock at the door ended everything. Dreams became simple survival when the PIAA decided to make the prelim times final and shutdown the State's top swimming event. Brownstead and his teammates made it out alright.

“Matt knew what he needed to do from the previous year,” State College coach Andrew Morrison said. “I knew from last year he did a lot of work with his other coach, Andrew Wertman, to get himself geared up and ready to go with this. It was pretty sweet. Matt knew he had the potential. He knew his numbers and he knew what he needed to do. He got it done and it was awesome.”

On the way home, Morrison and his coaches organized the swim at State College high school. Brownstead would swim one more time.

When he came out of the water with another pool record, the scene was drastically different from the one at Buckenll, but it might have been more special.

There was no pointing to his parents this time as both came over and congratulated him after the race. His brother John, who also swam in the 200 free relay with Brownstead, was also there in the pool with him on his final night in the water as a PIAA swimmer.

“I’ve very happy with the season I got to have and share with my teammates,” Brownstead said. “Our relays were outstanding this year and they were a highlight for me. That was the main thing that went through my mind. It was just an appreciation for my teammates and coaches.”

Brownstead’s results from 2020 PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships:

50 free: 1. Brownstead (SC), 19.24 (National Record)

200 free relay: 4. State College (Foster Heasley, John Brownstead, Will Ulmer, Matt Brownstead), 1:24.67

100 free: 1. Brownstead (SC), 43.29