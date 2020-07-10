Local Scores 7/9
Ashlyn Robinson is perfect as Roger’s Uniforms picks up 10-0 win
Ashlyn Robinson fanned 11 batters as the tossed a perfect game for Roger’s Uniforms, which won 10-0 over Robbins.
Robinson threw all four innings and completed the perfect game for her team. She also finished 3-for-3 from the plate.
Dr. Ryan Lynn defeated Dust Busters 24-14 in major baseball. Avery Taddeo and Jackson Mackey combined to post 10 hits in the win.
Major Softball
Roger’s Uniforms (Williamsport) 10, Robbins (East Lycoming) 0
RU 424 0—10 9 0
RO 000 0—0 0 4
Knight and Puderbaugh. Ashlyn Robinson and Brenna Beck.
WP: Robinson. LP: Puderbaugh.
Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Bailey Livermore 2-2; Ashlyn Robinson 3-3; Emma Vollman 1-2; Bella Reddy 1-3; Nevaeh Entz 1-3, 2B; Brynn Robinson 1-3.
Major Baseball
Dr. Ryan Lynn 24, Dust Busters 14
WP: Jaxson Thompson.
Top Dr. Ryan Lynn hitters: Avery Taddeo 5-6; Rory Peters 4-5; Jackson Mackey 5-6. Top Dust Busters hitters: Trey Damschroder 4-4; Giovanni White 2-4, HR.
Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com.