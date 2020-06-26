Ashlyn Robinson has big night for Roger's Uniforms

Ashlyn Robinson hit two home runs and picked up the win for Roger’s Uniforms as the Williamsport Area Little League representative won a crossover contest against Loyalsock’s State Farm 22-3 in four innings.

Robinson went the distance to secure the victory from within the circle. She also led the offensive charge that saw Roger’s Uniforms score 14 runs in the second inning. Brenna Beck and Nevaeh Entz also hit home runs in the game.

In major baseball from Williamsport Area Little League, Dr. Ryan Lynn Dentistry defeated Joe’s Pizza 11-0.

Jackey Mackey tossed a no-hitter and fanned 11 batters for Dr. Ryan Lynn Dentistry.

Scores for 6/25

Major Baseball

Dr. Ryan Lynn Dentistry 11, Joe's Pizza 0

RLD 115 4—14 11 0

Joe’s 000 0—1 0 0

WP: Jackson Mackey, 11 strikeouts

Major Softball

(WALL's) Rogers Uniforms (WALL) 22, State Farm (Loyalsock) 3

RU 4(14)1 3—22

SF 201 0—3

Ashlyn Robinson and Anna Menetta. Kennedy and Wallen.

WP: Robinson. LP: Kennedy.

Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Brenna Beck HR; Ashlyn Robinson 2 HR, 2B; Nevaeh Entz HR; Bailey Livermore 3B, Bella Reddy 2B.

