Woolrich Minor A Softball stays undefeated with 14-3 win over Clinton

Both players named Payton had a big night for Woolrich as the girls remained unbeaten with a 14-3 win over Clinton.

Payton Williams pitched and scored a run and Payton Hall also pitched, hit a single, and scored a run.

Minor Softball

Woolrich 14, Clinton 3

Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com.