Local Scores for 7/3

Tackach goes deep as Joe’s Pizza wins 18-2 over Dust Busters

Alax Tackach finished with three hits, including a homerun as Joe’s Pizza defeated Dust Busters 18-2 in Major Baseball.

Dust Busters also lost 13-3 to Hepburn.

Major Baseball

Hepburn SMG 13, Dust Busters 3

DB 001 200—3 1 8

SMG (11)02 000—13 5 0

WP: Camden March. LP: Alex Biddle.

Top Dust Buster’s hitters: Trey Damschroder 1-2; Top SMG hitters: Brayden Wolfhope 2-3.

Joe’s Pizza 18, Dust Busters 2

JP 189 000—18 9 0

DB 020 000—2 2 4

WP: Kamara Stroud. LP: Brady Ross.

Top Joe’s Pizza hitters: Alax Tackach 3-4, HR, 3B, 1B; Caden Gaunsallis 2-3; Chase Hess 2-4, 2B; Clark Bower 2-4; Kamar Stroud 2-4. Top Dust Busters hitters: Trey Damschroder 1-2, 2B; Jackson Thompson 1-2, 2B.

Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com.