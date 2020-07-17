Local scores 7/16

Lynna Clark leads South Mountaineer Lounge to a big 10-2 win over Roger’s Uniforms

Lynna Clark picked up the win and finished with a home run as South Mountaineer Lounge defeated Roger’s Uniforms 10-2 in Major Softball.

Alizebeth Schuler also went deep in the win.

In Major Baseball, Trey Damschroder finished 3-for-5 with a home run and double as Dust Busters defeated Dr. Ryan Lynn 18-8.

Major Baseball

Dust Busters 18, Dr. Ryan Lynn 8

DB 234 405—18 9 2

DRL 102 320—8 5 8

Alex Biddle, Trey Damschroder, Chase Hess, and Brady Hess.

Top Dust Busters hitters: Trey Damschroder 3-5, 3B, 2B; Giovanni White 3-5, HR, 3B; Alex Biddle 2-4; Brady Ross 2-5. Top Dr. Ryan Lynn hitters: Avery Taddeo 3-4, 2B.

Major Softball

South Mountaineer Lounge 10, Roger’s Uniforms 2

SML 012 043—10 6 1

RU 001 001—2 3 3

Lynna Clark, Alizebeth Schuler (5), and Nevaeh Montoya. Bailey Livermore and Dayana Baines.

WP: Clark. LP: Livermore.

Top South Mountaineer Lounge hitters: Lynna Clark 2-2, HR; Kendall Cardone 1-4; Alizebeth Schuler 1-3, HR. Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Brenna Beck 2-3, HR; Bailey Livermore 1-3.

Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com