Major Baseball
Dr. Ryan Lynn 14, Joe’s Pizza 11
JP 120 125—11 15 2
DRL 316 31—14 15 3
Kamar Stroud. Jaxson Thompson, Josh Boll (4), Avery Taddeo (6).
WP: Taddeo.
Top Joe’s Pizza hitters: Chase Hess 3-4; Kamar Stroud 3-4. To Dr. Ryan Lynn hitters: Avery Taddeo 4-5; Jaxson Thompson 3-3; Parker Fox 3-5.
Rhones 14, Dust Busters 2
Albright Studio Photography (Williamsport) 16, All-State Insurance (Loyalsock) 6
Joe's Pizza 7, Jersey Shore Avis 6
Minor Softball
Woolrich 12, Jersey Shore 2
