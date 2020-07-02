Sports Roundup 7/1

Local Scores for 7/1
Lily Frank throws for four shutout innings as Woolrich moves to 3-0
Lily Frank had a big day in minor softball as she tossed a complete game shutout to help Woolrich pickup a 10-0 win over Jersey Shore in four innings.
Frank also had a single, walked once, and scored two runs as Woolrich remained perfect at 3-0.
In Major Baseball, Joe’s Pizza won big over Dust Busters by a final of 18-2.
Kamar Stroud picked up the win for Joe’s Pizze. He also went 2-4 from the plate. Alex Takach went 3-for-4 with a home run.
In Major Softball, Brenna Beck fanned 14 batters and connected with a triple to help lead Roger’s Uniforms to an 8-2 win over State Farm.
Bailey Livermore, Beck, and Emma Vollman all had triples in the win as Roger’s Uniforms posted six hits.
Jennifer Engel won in extra innings 7-5 over Clinton County thanks to the combined efforts of Brianna Butler and Payton Baney.
Butler and Baney combined to throw a all seven innings and outlasted Clinton County as Jennifer Engel scored four runs over the final four innings. The two pitched posted a combined 17 strikeouts in the win.
Minor Softball
Woolrich 10, Jersey Shore MM 0 (4 innings)
JS 000 0—0
WOL 532 X—10
WP: Lily Frank
Major Baseball
Joe’s Pizza 18, Dust Busters 2
JP 189 0—18
DB 020 0—2
WP: Kamar Stroud
Top Joe’s Pizza Hitters: Alex Takach 3-4, HR, Caden Gunsallus 2-3; Chase Hess 2-4; Clark Bower 2-4; Kamar Stroud 2-4. Top Dust Busters hitters: Trey Damschroder 1-2; Jackson Thompson 1-2.
Major Softball
Roger’s Uniforms (Williamsport) 8, All-State (Loyalsock) 2
AS 100 001—2 6 5
RU 202 22X—8 6 1
Lydia Kresock and Shyla Fulp. Brenna Beck and Dayanna Baines.
WP: Beck. LP: Kresock.
Top All-State hitters: Shyla Fulp 2-2; Katie Clapper 2-3. Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Brenna Beck 1-3, 3B; Bailey Livermore 2-3, 3B; Ashlyn Robinson 1-2; Emma Vollman 1-2, 3B; Dayanna Baines 1-3.
Jennifer Engel (Williamsport) 7, Clinton County 5
JE 030 112 0—7 12
CC 201 010 1—5 6
Brianna Butler, Payton Baney (4), and Saige Watkins. Swanger and N/A.
WP: Baney. LP: Swanger.
Top Jennifer Engel hitters: Payton Baney 2 2B, 3B; Saige Watkins 1B, 3B; Gianna Parlanle, 1B, 3B; Stacey Tauney 2B, RBI; Addison Engle 1B, RBI.
Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com.