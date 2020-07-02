Sports Roundup 7/1

Local Scores for 7/1

Lily Frank throws for four shutout innings as Woolrich moves to 3-0

Lily Frank had a big day in minor softball as she tossed a complete game shutout to help Woolrich pickup a 10-0 win over Jersey Shore in four innings.

Frank also had a single, walked once, and scored two runs as Woolrich remained perfect at 3-0.

In Major Baseball, Joe’s Pizza won big over Dust Busters by a final of 18-2.

Kamar Stroud picked up the win for Joe’s Pizze. He also went 2-4 from the plate. Alex Takach went 3-for-4 with a home run.

In Major Softball, Brenna Beck fanned 14 batters and connected with a triple to help lead Roger’s Uniforms to an 8-2 win over State Farm.

Bailey Livermore, Beck, and Emma Vollman all had triples in the win as Roger’s Uniforms posted six hits.

Jennifer Engel won in extra innings 7-5 over Clinton County thanks to the combined efforts of Brianna Butler and Payton Baney.

Butler and Baney combined to throw a all seven innings and outlasted Clinton County as Jennifer Engel scored four runs over the final four innings. The two pitched posted a combined 17 strikeouts in the win.

Minor Softball

Woolrich 10, Jersey Shore MM 0 (4 innings)

JS 000 0—0

WOL 532 X—10

WP: Lily Frank

Major Baseball

Joe’s Pizza 18, Dust Busters 2

JP 189 0—18

DB 020 0—2

WP: Kamar Stroud

Top Joe’s Pizza Hitters: Alex Takach 3-4, HR, Caden Gunsallus 2-3; Chase Hess 2-4; Clark Bower 2-4; Kamar Stroud 2-4. Top Dust Busters hitters: Trey Damschroder 1-2; Jackson Thompson 1-2.

Major Softball

Roger’s Uniforms (Williamsport) 8, All-State (Loyalsock) 2

AS 100 001—2 6 5

RU 202 22X—8 6 1

Lydia Kresock and Shyla Fulp. Brenna Beck and Dayanna Baines.

WP: Beck. LP: Kresock.

Top All-State hitters: Shyla Fulp 2-2; Katie Clapper 2-3. Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Brenna Beck 1-3, 3B; Bailey Livermore 2-3, 3B; Ashlyn Robinson 1-2; Emma Vollman 1-2, 3B; Dayanna Baines 1-3.

Jennifer Engel (Williamsport) 7, Clinton County 5

JE 030 112 0—7 12

CC 201 010 1—5 6

Brianna Butler, Payton Baney (4), and Saige Watkins. Swanger and N/A.

WP: Baney. LP: Swanger.

Top Jennifer Engel hitters: Payton Baney 2 2B, 3B; Saige Watkins 1B, 3B; Gianna Parlanle, 1B, 3B; Stacey Tauney 2B, RBI; Addison Engle 1B, RBI.

Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com.