Local Scores for 6/30
Woolrich Minor A girls moved to 2-0 with 11-5 win over Clinton
In Minor A softball, Woolrich picked up a big 10-5 win over Clinton to move to 2-0 on the season.
Woolrich's offense exploded for 10 runs over the first two innings en route to the victory.
In Junior Baseball, Pier 87 defeated Jersey Shore Elks 10-0 in five innings.
Minor Softball
Woolrich 11, Clinton 5
CLI 000 221—5
WOL 460 10X—11
Junior Baseball
