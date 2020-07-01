Local Scores for 6/30

Woolrich Minor A girls moved to 2-0 with 11-5 win over Clinton

In Minor A softball, Woolrich picked up a big 10-5 win over Clinton to move to 2-0 on the season.

Woolrich's offense exploded for 10 runs over the first two innings en route to the victory.

In Junior Baseball, Pier 87 defeated Jersey Shore Elks 10-0 in five innings.

Minor Softball

Woolrich 11, Clinton 5

CLI 000 221—5

WOL 460 10X—11

Junior Baseball

Pier 87 10, Jersey Shore Elks 0 (5 innings)

