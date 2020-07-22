Local Scores 7/22
SVS* wins marathon game 19-13 over Albright Studios
SVS scored 15 runs over the final four innings to defeat Albright Studios, 19-13.
Major Softball
SVS 19, Albright Studios 13
SVS 404 425—19 5 0
ABS 311 044—13 15 0
Top SVS hitters: Henninger 2 singles; Breon single. Top Albright hitters: Taitum ZarZyczny 3 triples, single; Zaelana Minor 3 singles, double; Dayana Baines 2 singles; Gianna Brockway 2 singles; Adrianna Signor double.
*Correction: SVS was originally reported as SUS
Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com