Local Scores 7/22 

SVS* wins marathon game 19-13 over Albright Studios 

SVS scored 15 runs over the final four innings to defeat Albright Studios, 19-13. 

Major Softball

SVS 19, Albright Studios 13

SVS 404 425—19 5 0

ABS 311 044—13 15 0

Top SVS hitters: Henninger 2 singles; Breon single. Top Albright hitters: Taitum ZarZyczny 3 triples, single; Zaelana Minor 3 singles, double; Dayana Baines 2 singles; Gianna Brockway 2 singles; Adrianna Signor double. 

*Correction: SVS was originally reported as SUS

