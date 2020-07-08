Local Sports Roundup 7/8

Local Scores for 7/7
Dust Busters wins 13-2 over Joe’s Pizza in Major Baseball
Trey Damschroder picked up the win and finished 2-for-2 from the plate as Dust Busters defeated Joe’s Pizza 13-2 in Major Baseball.
Giovanni White added a hit as Dust Busters posted seven on the night.
Major Baseball
Dust Busters 13, Joe’s Pizza 2
Trey Damschroder and Brady Ross. Carter Heller and Chase Hill.
WP: Damschroder. LP: Heller.
Top Dust Busters hitters: Trey Damschroder 2-2; Giovanni White 1-2. Alex Tackach 2-2; Kamar Stroud 2-2.
Major Softball
Roger’s Uniforms (Williamsport) 7, SV Sportswear (East Lycoming) 1
SVS 000 001—1 2 3
RU 301 03X—7 7 0
Breon and Peck. Bailey Livermore and Brenna Beck.
WP: Livermore. LP: Breon
Top SV Sportswear hitters: Forwood 1-2; Koser 1-2. Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Brenna Beck 2-3, 2 3B; Ashlyn Robinson 3-3, 2 HR; Bella Reddy 1-3; Nevaeh Entz 1-3.
Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com.