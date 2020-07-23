Local Scores 7/23
Roger’s Uniforms receives big effort from Brenna Beck to win 17-0
Brenna Beck struck out eight consecutive batters through three innings as Roger’s Uniforms defeated Jersey Shore 17-0 in Major Softball.
Ashlyn Robinson and Emma Vollman each hit a home run in the win.
Major Softball
Roger’s Uniforms 17, Jersey Shore 0
JS 000 0—0 1 0
RU 584—17 7 0
Brenna Beck and Ashlyn Robinson.
WP: Beck.
Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Brenna Beck 3-3; Ashlyn Robinson 2-2, HR; Emma Vollman 1-1, HR; Nevaem Entz 1-2; Brynn Robinson 1-1.
Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com