Local Scores 7/18

Woolrich continues run with wins over Clinton and Jersey Shore this week

With three games left, the Woolrich Minor Softball girls put themselves in a good position for a strong finish to the season.

This week they knocked off Clinton 14-4 in five innings. That performance was followed up with a 15-4 victory over Murray Motors (Jersey Shore).

Audrina Whitman picked up the game ball for her efforts in the win Friday. She hit an inside-the-park home run and chased that with two doubles. Her final double scored the winning runs.

Minor Softball

Woolrich 14, Clinton 4

Woolrich 15, Murray Motors (Jersey Shore) 4

Any local coaches interested in having their team’s scores published to the sports roundup page at Northcentralpa.com can send results and pictures to brettc@northcentralpa.com