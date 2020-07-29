Roger’s Uniforms defeats SVS 13-1 in Major Softball

Ashlyn Robinson struck out 11 batters and gave up just two hits as Roger’s Uniforms defeated SVS 13-1 in Major Softball.

Brenna Beck, who caught the entire game, finished with four hits that included a double, triple, and home run as she finished with a cycle. Bailey Livermore finished with two triples and Robinson hit a home run.

Major Softball

RU 264 1—13 11 0

SVS 001 0—1 2 1

Ashlyn Robinson and Brenna Breck.

WP: Robinson.

Top Roger’s Uniforms hitters: Brenna Beck 4-4, 2B, 3B, HR; Bailey Livermore 2-3, 2 3B; Ashlyn Robinson 3-4, HR; Emma Vollman 1-3, 2B; Nevaeh Entz 1-1, 2B.