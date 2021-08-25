Williamsport, Pa. —There was a special moment Tuesday afternoon when Mo’ne Davis, arguably the most famous Little League player of all-time, threw a first pitch to Texas’s Ella Bruning.

The pair then exchanged words as Bruning signed a ball and gave it to Davis. It was a little shocking to see the Little Leaguer give Davis the ball, but it was a perfect display of her respect for the game and girls who play it.

On the field, the two games could no played out any differently as Texas and New Jersey locked in for a defensive struggle and New Hampshire and Oregon combined to score 20 runs.

It was a beautiful game executed at a high level, but it was the kids from Texas that proved to be a little better as they collected a 2-1 over New Jersey in the first game.

“I just knew I had to throw strikes and let my defense work,” Myles McCarty said. “I know we probably have the best defense in this tournament. We trust them when we are pitching.”

The loss eliminates New Jersey from the Series.

“We’ve done this all season long,” Texas manger Reggie Regala said. “Myles is our strike-thrower. He hits his spots and doesn’t allow very many walks. We knew we were coming to him.”

Prior to McCarty entering the game, Nelson Carter was given the call after Dylan Regala left in the fifth.

Steven Malato scored the first run of the game for New Jersey when he advanced to third on an overthrown. He immediately took off for home and was caught in between third and home. The throw home was good. The tag was good. The ball was not secured as New Jersey cut the Texas lead in half.

Two walks followed to prompt a mound visit. Nelson appeared to benefit from the talk as he induced an inning-ending ground ball to third.

“I just told him to calm down,” Reggie Regala said. “I said ‘just don’t let all this hype get to you’. I told him just to do his thing. I told him we were going to get out of it.”

A lead-off double from Cason Parrish was good enough for Texas as Dylan Regala, who hit a triple in the second inning, dialed in to hold a dangerous New Jersey lineup in check.

When Regala left, Texas was tested, but adjusted and got a solid performance from Carter Nelson

Carter Nelson entered in the fifth with a runner on first and a one out. Regala was still responsible for the runner after he hit him during the second at-bat of the inning.

“Our bats came out hot at the beginning and we were hitting,” Reggie Regala said. “We (Cole) Garrison well. We hit him all over the field. Then they brought in DiMeo. He shut us down. He had a good fastball and a good curveball. We just couldn’t get our timing with him.”

In the bottom of the fourth, Regala hit a batter, but came back to get two more strikeouts to get through the inning with his shutout intact.

Landrey Plate hit a double in the third, but outside of that the first two innings represented the only offense in the game for Texas.

“We’ve seen it before,” Reggie Regala said of DiMeo. “We’ve probably seen five or six of these kids before. They are used to it. They just have to get that right timing down.”

Parrish opened with his double and Regala followed with a walk before Carter Nelson hit a single. Despite the early offense, Texas only got one run in the opening inning of the contest.

Regala fanned the side to open the game. He then came back to add two more to his totals in the second. After forcing an inning-ending grounder to escape New Jersey’s first chance with runners in scoring position.

Regala ended all but one inning with a strikeout as he always seemed to be able to come back and get out of trouble.

In the nightcap, the top three hitters of New Hampshire’s order opened the game going 6-for-6 on their first two times through the order.

That included five runs scored, two home runs, four singles, and a double as New Hampshire bounded Oregon 14-6.

Game 2 got off to a bumpy start for Oregon as a lead-off single was quickly turned into two runs when Mason DeVall lifted a high fastball over the left field wall.

New Hampshire continued to put the pressure on Oregon with a RBI single from Dom LaBranche, who scored the opening run of the game. DeVall picked up his third RBI of the night with a single to score Jacoby Acevedo, who reached on an error.

New Hampshire didn’t go down without a fight as it scored six runs in the second inning.

It only took two hits to score the runs as New Hampshire committed three errors and gave up three walks in the inning.

Cole Surgeon had an RBI single. Crew Corry, who opened the inning with a walk and the first run for Oregon, singled and drove a run in, as well.

New Hampshire’s defense came back to get out of two jams in the fourth and fifth innings.

Jacoby Acevedo struck out Beckett Heher to end the fourth after Oregon loaded the bases. In the fifth, after two strikeouts to open the inning, Acevedo forced a flyball to right field to end the inning and strand three runners for Oregon.

Game 1

Texas 2, New Jersey 1

TX 110 000—2 5 2

NJ 000 101—1 2 0

Dylan Regala, Carter Nelson (4), Myles McCarty (5), and Ella Burning. Cole Garrison, Joey DiMeo (3), and Jason Verderrosa.

WP: Regala. LP: Garrison.

Top Texas hitters: Cason Parrish 2-4, 2B, 2 runs; Landry Pate 1-1, 2B; Dylan Regala 1-1, 3B, RBI. Top New Jersey hitters: Steven Malato 1-2, runs.

Game 2

New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6

NH 261 122—14 16 4

OR 060 000—6 8 1

Mason DeVall, Jacoby Acevedo (2), and Tyler Chauvette. Ben Robertson, Ethan Uecker (3), and Ethan Uecker, Robertson (3).

WP: DeVall. LP: Robertson.

Top New Hampshire hitters: Braden Connolly 1-3, 2B, run; Mason DeVall 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Calen Lucier 2-4, HR, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Tristan Lucier 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI. Top Oregon hitters: Ben Robertson 2-4, run.