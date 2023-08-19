Williamsport, Pa. — The game has changed.

Little League was defined by powerful offenses that crushed highlight-worthy home runs every game of the Series. That direction changed with the introduction of a continuous batting order where all members of the team bat through.

On Friday, Southwest embodied that change using just two hits to capture a 6-2 win over Midwest ending the fourth day of the 2023 Little League World Series.

“Scrappy is probably the right way to say it,” Southwest Manager Andy McRae said. “We didn’t hit the ball anywhere close to our best tonight, but we battled.”

The hits were timely.

After scoring two runs off three walks and a hit batter in the second inning, Southwest finally capitalized in the fourth with offense. Colton Georgi and Cade Hammonds both hit doubles. Hammonds drove two runs in and Georgi went on to score as the Southwest produced the four game-deciding runs in the inning.

“We took more of a sit back approach,” McRae said of the team’s offense. “Their pitcher threw hard, but he was a little wild. We let him pitch himself out or walk guys. We are usually a little more aggressive than that.”

The approach worked as Midwest starting pitcher Cash Martinez walked a game-high seven batters through three innings.

The Midwest responded in the second, also taking advantage of mistakes.

A walk and hit batter put runners into scoring position for Colin Hanson, who connected with a two-RBI single to tie the game.

“We’re going to show we can do a lot of different things,” Midwest manager Chad Hanson said. “We were right there. We were one hit away from making this a 6-5 game.”

Southwest 6, Midwest 2

SW 020 400—6 2 1

MW 020 000—2 3 1

Easton Ondruch, Michael Raven (3), Easton Benge (5), and DJ Jablonski. Cash Martinez, Mason Sinner (3), Reed Holman (6), and Jackson Molden.

WP: Raven. LP: Sinner.

Top Southwest hitters: Cade Hammonds 1-2, 2 RBI. Top Midwest hitters: Mason Kirchner 1-1, 2B, run.

Records: Southwest 2-0. Midwest 0-1.

