Williamsport, Pa. — Both pitchers were in a groove as Southwest and Northwest Little League teams battled to determine the first representative to reach Championship Saturday on the United States bracket.

Easton Benge started for the Southwest and Larson Eng opened for the Northwest. Both got through the first three innings unscathed as the offenses struggled against the dynamic pitchers.

They both continued to deal until pitch counts got them pulled. The pitchers who entered continued to push the defensive struggle as Southwest finally scored in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Easton Ondruch to secure a 1-0 win over Northwest at the 2023 Little League World Series.

Corbin Riddle, batting out of the No. 12 position, scored after being placed at second base to start the inning as part of the international tie-break rule.

Southwest 1, Northwest 0 (9 innings)

NW 000 000 001—1 5 0

SW 000 000 000—0 4 2

Easton Benge, Easton Ondruch (7), and DJ Jablonski. Larson Eng, Matthew Fischer (6), Brooks Shewey (7), Owen Luke (8), and Nathan Enrlichman.

WP: Ondruch. LP: Luke.

Top Southwest hitters: Jakolby White 1-3, 2B; Colten Georgi 1-3, 2B. Easton Ondruch RBITop Northwest hitters: Brett Taylor 2-2.

Records: Southwest 4-0. Northwest 3-1.

Next: Northwest vs. West/Southeast at Lamade Stadium, Thursday, 7 p.m.

