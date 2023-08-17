Williamsport, Pa. — Corbin Riddle scored a run and East Ondruch hit Jagger McRae home with a single to give the Southwest a 2-1 win over the Mid-Atlantic.
DJ Jablonski fanned 10 batters before giving way to Colten Geogri in the sixth inning. Geogri picked the save up to finish the Mid-Atlantic off.
“Starting off I was kind of nervous,” Jablonski said. “I settled down and started throwing more strikes.”
Southwest 2, Mid-Atlantic 1
SW 000 200—2 5 1
MA 000 010—1 3 2
DJ Jablonski, Colten Georgi (6), and Easton Benge. Austin Crowley, Nolan Gratton (5), and Nathaniel Saleski.
WP: Jablonski. LP: Crowley.
Top Southwest hitters: Corbin Riddle 1-2, run. Top Mid-Atlantic hitters: Christian Nunez 2-2, 3B, run.
Records: Southwest 1-0. Mid-Atlantic 0-1.
Next: Southwest vs. Midwest, Friday, 7 p.m.