Hershey, Pa.—Jim Roth hit two all-time highs as Southern Columbia defeated District 10 champion Wilmington 42-14 Saturday morning in Hershey.

The win moved Roth into a class of his own as he became the winningest football coach in Pennsylvania along with claiming a fourth consecutive State Championship. Roth passed Berwick legend George Curry Saturday with career win 456. It also marked 60 consecutive wins for the Tigers.

Southern Columbia established itself early with a nine-play 61-yard drive to paydirt. Gavin Garcia, who rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, capped the drive with his 28th touchdown of the season. Garcia’s second score of the day came on a 65-yard screen pass on Southern Columbia’s first play of its second drive.

Jake Rose highlighted a big defensive start for Southern Columbia. He picked up his second sack of the season with an unblocked effort off the end on a third and long. Rose immediately jumped up and celebrated his second sack of the season.

Rose pulled down Caelan Bender in the opening minutes of the third quarter to set up a fourth and long. Southern Columbia stopped Wilmington on downs on three of four second half possession.

The defense came up big again near the end of the second quarter when Braden Heim sacked Bender for a loss. Heim came up with the ball.

The play was initially ruled a fumble, but it was quickly changed to Wilmington’s ball. A punt followed that pinned Southern Columbia inside its own seven. The field position did not matter much as Garcia ripped off an 89-yard run for his third score of the day. The run gave Garcia his 11th consecutive 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Wilmington, which failed to complete a pass in the first two quarters, punted and let the clock expire to end the half after the score. The Greyhounds trailed 21-7.

Wilmington was held to 161 yards in the first half. The Greyhounds were also 1-for-6 on third downs. That changed in the third quarter when they opened with a 67-yard, 13-play drive highlighted by the first passing completion of the day. It was on a 17-score to cut Southern Columbia's advantage to 21-14.

Garcia helped Southern Columbia respond as he broke off a 74-yard run for a touchdown on the next possession. It helped the Tigers pull away as the defense stopped Wilmington on downs on three consecutive possessions to end the game.

For Southern Columbia it was all about the chunk plays as Garcia scored on a 65-yard screen pass and 89-yard rush though Wilmington’s defense.

Garcia’s best run of the day came on a 22-yard pass. He caught the ball near the sideline then reversed direction and ran across the field. Wes Barns scored on the next play to give Southern Columbia a 42-14 lead with 3:49 left to play.

Southern Columbia stopped Wilmington on a fourth and three at the start of the second quarter. It appeared the Tigers would be headed for another long scoring drive until a fumble and recovery set Wilmington up with a first and ten on the Tigers’ 11.

Darren Miller immediately made Southern Columbia pay for the rare miscue. He broke off an 11-yard run for a touchdown. An extra point cut lead to 14-7 with 11:44 left in the second quarter.

4-1 Southern Columbia 42, 10-1 Wilmington 14

WIL 0 7 7 0—14

SCA 14 7 7 14—42

First quarter

SCA—Gavin Garcia 1 run (Isaic Carter kick) 7:30

SCA—Jake Toczylousky 65 pass to Garcia (Carter kick) 3:18

Second quarter

WIL—Darren Miller 11 run (Daniel Hartwell kick) 11:44

SCA—Garcia 89 run (Carter kick) 2:30

Third quarter

WIL—Caelan Bender 17 pass to Mason Reed (Hartwell kick) 4:17

SCA—Garcia 74 yard run (Carter kick) 3:22

Fourth quarter

SCA—Toczylousky 79 pass to Jacob Davis (Carter kick) 9:28

SCA—Wes Barnes 3 run (Carter kick) 3:49

Team Statistics WIL SCA

First downs 14 9

Rushes/yards 54-266 27-298

Passing (completions/attempts/INTs) 1-17-0 4-4-0

Passing yards 17 177

Penalties/yards 1-5 6-30

Fumbles/lost 0-0 2-1

Individual statistics

Rushing: Wilmington—Ethan Susan 25-143, Darren Miller 17-68 TD, Caelan Bender 12-55. Southern Columbia—Gavin Garcia 13-215 3 TD, Wes Barnes 7-17 TD, Braeden Wisloski 5-54, Braden Heim 2-12.

Passing: Wilmington—Caelan Bender 1-4 17 yards TD 0 INT. Southern Columbia—Jake Toczylousky 4-4 177 yards 2 TD 0 INT.

Receiving: Wilmington—Mason Reed 1-17 TD. Southern Columbia—Garcia 3-98 TD, Jacob Davis 1-79 TD.

Interceptions: Wilmington—none. Southern Columbia—none.