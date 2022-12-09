Southern Columbia football pulled off what many doubted was possible just a few short weeks ago.
Overcoming early season injuries and losses, the Tigers won their sixth consecutive state title with a 37-22 win over the Westhinghouse Bulldogs today at Cumberland Valley High School.
The win puts Southern Columbia in the record books again for the most consecutive state titles won in Pennsylvania high school football history.
Here's what fans and viewers had to say:
