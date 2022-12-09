Southern Columbia football pulled off what many doubted was possible just a few short weeks ago.

Overcoming early season injuries and losses, the Tigers won their sixth consecutive state title with a 37-22 win over the Westhinghouse Bulldogs today at Cumberland Valley High School.

The win puts Southern Columbia in the record books again for the most consecutive state titles won in Pennsylvania high school football history.

Here's what fans and viewers had to say:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.