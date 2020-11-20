Hershey, Pa. – Loren Gehret looked up for a split second and acted quickly to change the course of Southern Columbia’s season.

It all went down Saturday morning as 4-1 Southern Columbia took on District 7 Champion Greensburg CC for the PIAA Class A State Championship in Hershey.

Gehret noticed the keeper creeping up and quickly put her foot on the ball. The shot just beat the keeper, bouncing into the back of the net and giving Southern Columbia a 2-1 lead. Gehret would use a similar move in the second half to help set up a corner.

“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence in us off our corners,” Gehret said. “We seem to really get there and we’re good with our heads and our bodies just running through the ball to get to the net. Getting that first corner (of the second half) really calmed us down.”

It came with just 12 minutes left in the game, but it switched the field and gave Southern Columbia’s defense a quick breather.

Greensburg CC unleashed a strong attack at the end of the game. Gehret’s charge to create a corner played an important role in the Tiger’s ability to finish.

“As long as we kept it on our attacking side of the field, I felt confident,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “They had some players that if we gave them the opportunity they could score. They are a good team. By far the best team we played in the State playoffs.”

Greensburg CC’s attack was not about producing the most shots. It moved the ball slowly up the field with sharp, short passes.

The attack produced chances with five coming in the first half. Tatum Getz, who led a trio of 20 goals scores for the Centurions, tallied with a shot just outside the 18 to the far post.

“It was a little disappointing, but we knew we had it. We knew this was our game,” Midfielder Cassidy Savitski said. “It just gave us more drive to keep going. We were tired, but we knew we just had to keep pushing.”

Gehret restored the lead in the closing minutes of the opening half with a shot from distance.

It has become one of her signature moves and it helped set up the corner at the end of the match. Gehret looked up and quickly released when she realized she had the keeper out of position. Keep in mind, that’s nearly 30 yards outside of the goal.

“As soon as I see the keeper jump and start dropping, I just get a burst of excitement,” Gehret said. “My teammates just go crazy. It gets us really excited to score off of those goals.”

Gehret stole the show throughout the postseason, but Southern Columbia’s defense came up big, too.

Mackenzie Palacz posted two shutouts in the opening rounds. She then played a nearly flawless second half to help the Tigers seal the game.

“Having all the shutouts before this really helped us,” Gehret said. “It’s one goal. We could get back from it. Our defense really held us together, especially Mackenzie.”

Southern Columbia finished with 14 shots and five corners in the match. Greensburg CC was limited to just eight chances at the net with four going directly on target.

Summer Tillet blocked a shot in the closing minutes that could have done damage. It was characteristic of the defense all day as they cut down scoring chances and held tight throughout the final 40 minutes.

4-1 Southern Columbia 2, 7-1 Greensburg CC 1

GCC 1 0—1

SCA 2 0—2

Goals: SCA—Loren Gehret (Colby Bernhard), 18:35; GCC—Tatum Getz (Samantha Felder), 26:44; SCA—Gehret (unassisted), 37:47.

Shots: Greensburg CC—8, Southern Columbia—14. Shots on goal: Greensburg CC—4, Southern Columbia—4. Corners: Greensburg CC—2, Southern Columbia—5. Saves: Greensburg CC—2 (Lyndsey Szekely), Southern Columbia—3 (Mackenzie Palacz). Fouls: Greensburg CC—10, Southern Columbia—18. Cards: Greensburg CC—none, Southern Columbia—Cassidy Savitski, yellow, 55:16.

Records: Greensburg CC—18-1. Southern Columbia—15-9.