Gavin Weir South Dakota LLWS Day 7

Gavin Weir tossed his second no-hitter in as many tries to blank California for a 1-0 win. 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. -Gavin Weir recorded his second no-hitter in as many tries to ice California and pickup a 1-0 win to advance South Dakota at the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport. 

