Lock Haven, Pa. — Haley Lestician of the Lock Haven University softball team has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Player of the Week.
Last week — over a six-game span — Lestician hit .500 with a .750 slugging-percentage and .500 on-base percentage.
She recorded 10 hits over the span that included two doubles and a home run.
In the second game of a double header Sunday against West Chester, Lestician went 3-for-4 from the plate along with driving in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning. She connected with a home run in the opening game of Sunday's series.
