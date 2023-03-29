2023-03-27 Haley Lestician LHU named POW SB - 1

Lock Haven's Haley Lestician was named PSAC East Athlete of the Week. 

 Photo provided by Lock Haven University

Lock Haven, Pa. — Haley Lestician of the Lock Haven University softball team has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Player of the Week. 

Last week — over a six-game span — Lestician hit .500 with a .750 slugging-percentage and .500 on-base percentage. 

She recorded 10 hits over the span that included two doubles and a home run. 

In the second game of a double header Sunday against West Chester, Lestician went 3-for-4 from the plate along with driving in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning. She connected with a home run in the opening game of Sunday's series. 

