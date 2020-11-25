Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. The worldwide icon passed away at his home from a heart attack, according to the AP. Earlier this month Maradona was hospitalized for surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

The Argentinian footballer is infamously known for his “hand of god” goal en route to leading Argentina on to win the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Finishing the tournament with five goals, Maradona was awarded the Golden Ball. Maradona’s follow-up goal to the “hand of god” goal has been voted by FIFA as the best goal in the history of the World Cup. Maradona captain Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup Final in 1990 before ultimately falling to West Germany who exacted their revenge after losing in the final just four years earlier.

Maradona would go on to become the manager of the Argentinian National Team leading them to a quarterfinal appearance in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The tenure last just four years between Maradona and the club.