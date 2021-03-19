Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal worth approximately $8 million.

According to Adam Schefter, Smith-Schuster was offered a one-year deal by the division rival Baltimore Ravens and took significantly less money to return to the Steelers. Additionally, Smith-Schuster turned down a deal from cross state rival the Philadelphia Eagles which also included more money.

Smith-Schuster now returns to Pittsburgh for his fifth season with the team looking to return to the form of his breakout 2018 season in which he amassed 1,426 receiving yards. Last season Smith-Schuster tied with Chase Claypool for reception touchdowns with nine. His nine touchdown receptions were the most in a season in his career.