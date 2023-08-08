Williamsport, Pa. — A group of teams will enter the 2023 high school football season as top ranked contenders in their respective classification.

Southern Columbia will enter as the No. 1 class AA team in the state. The Tigers are the only local team to garner a top overall spot.

Canton and Muncy obtained rankings in the class A field as the No. 3 and eight teams, respectively. Loyalsock enters as the No. 4 team in the Class AAA field. Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove will start as the No. 9 and 10 ranked teams in AAAA. State College holds the sixth spot in the AAAAA field.

