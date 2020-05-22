Mansfield, PA. – Mansfield University field hockey goalkeeper Brittany Ryan was named to the 2020 Academic All-District Women’s At-Large First-Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors Association of America (CoSIDA) and announced on Thursday, May 21.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams recognize student-athlete excellence both in competition and in the classroom.

To be eligible for the CoSIDA academic honors, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA), have completed one full calendar year at this current institution and reach sophomore athletic eligibility. Academic All-District honorees advance to the Academic All-America ballot.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The At-Large team is extremely competitive, with individuals representing beach volleyball, bowling, crew/rowing, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming, tennis and water polo.

The environmental biology major, Ryan has maintained a 3.9 cumulative GPA, while securing a perfect 4.0 grade point average as a senior.

The Burnt Hills, N.Y. native was named to the prestigious Fall Top-10 award for the second time in her career after also bringing home the honor in 2017. Ryan is a NFHCA Scholars of Distinction, NFHCA National Academic Squad and PSAC Scholar-Athlete over the duration of her career.

Ryan was named 1st-Team NFHCA All-American goalkeeper for the second time after ranking first in the conference in saves (127) and 10th in the country in saves per game (6.68). Ryan was also named 1st-Team All-PSAC and 1st-Team All-ECAC goalkeeper.

Ryan played in every minute of all 19 games in goal while leading the Mountaineers to their most wins in a regular season (12-7 overall) since 2001 and their first postseason since 2010.

Ryan is represented six times in the program's record book - first in career shutouts (13), first in season save percentage (.874, 2017), tied for first in shutouts (six, 2019) and third in minutes (1,270, 2017). She is tied for second in career wins (28), seventh in saves (443).

Ryan is the first Mountaineer field hockey player to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District and marks the second Mountie in as many years to bring home the honor after Ryan Clifford ’19 did so as a cross country and track and field athlete in 2019.

Laura Lawson ’17, who also was a standout goalkeeper on the field hockey team, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American 3rd-Team in 2017 as a member of the softball team.