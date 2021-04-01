Chapel Hill, Nc. – Legendary North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Roy Williams is closing the curtain on his illustrious career. Williams announced his retirement on Thursday after 33 seasons as a head coach in collegiate basketball.

Williams who attended North Carolina as a student began his collegiate career in Chapel Hill as an assistant in 1978 where he would remain before taking over the Kansas Jayhawks in his first Head Coaching gig in 1988. Williams would led Kansas to four Final Four appearances.

In 2003 Williams returned to his alma mater, when he was hired as the Tar Heels Head Coach. Williams led the Tar Heels to a national title in just his second season. That championship would be the first of three for Williams. He also led the Tar Heels to five appearances in the final four.

Williams retires as a two time AP coach of the year, five time national champion and with a career head coaching record of 903-264.