Ellie Rowe scored 16 and makes four free throws to ice the game as Central Columbia wins the District 4 AAAA Championship with 45-40 win over Shamokin.
No. 4 Central Columbia 45, No. 2 Shamokin 40
CC (45)
Caitlyn Weatherill 1 0-1 3; Ellie Rowe 5 5-9 16; Madelyn Blake 1 0-1 2; Lindsey Bull 0 0-0 0; Alanna Humphrey 2 2-2 6; Alyx Flick 2 1-2 5; Emmie Rowe 5 3-4 13. Totals 16 11-16 45.
SHA (40)
Caley Nue 1 0-0 2; Desiree Michaels 3 0-2 7; Emma Kramer 1 1-2 4; Madison Lippay 3 1-4 7; Grace Nasih 5 0-1 11; Morgan Nolter 1 2-2 5; Ariana Nolter 1 2-6 4. Totals 15 6-17 40.
CC 19 2 17 7—45
SHA 14 8 11 7—40
3—Point Goals: Central Columbia—2 (Weatherill, Rowe). Shamokin—4 (Michaels, Kramer, Nazih, Nolter).