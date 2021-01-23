Williamsport, Pa. – Not to brag, but if this were just a pick column, I would be 8-2 throughout the playoffs. Who am I kidding?! Of course, that was a brag.

We are just two games away from finding out who will play in the Super Bowl this year. I love it.

One of my favorite memories as a kid was when my father told me he has seen every Super Bowl played in real time. I instantly was jealous knowing I would never be able to issue such a brag.

It was at that moment I decided every Super Bowl played in my lifetime would be viewed. So, with that trip down memory lane complete, here are my predictions for who will be playing in the big game.

Tamp Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (-3, 51)

Root: This is Tom Brady’s 14th Conference Championship game. It’s Aaron Rogers’ fourth. There are a lot of players on Tampa Bay that are deserving of playing in the Super Bowl. Having said that, Tom Brady fatigue is strong right now. I rode with him last week to beat Drew Brees. This week? No. The Packers at home in the cold is just too good of a story.

Pick: If you got fooled last week thinking the Saints would just pick up where the regular season left off against Tampa Bay, shame! Never get caught looking back in the NFL. This week, the Buccaneers are the beneficiary of being the winner of a regular season game over the opposition. Here is the thing. In that game Aaron Rogers threw two picks. One was returned for a touchdown. He threw five all year. It would be difficult to imagine a world where Rogers gets fooled by the same defense twice. I’m sure the Bucs will have something cooked up, but the personnel and design have not changed that much. Still, if they can get to Rogers and force him into mistakes, good things could happen. It will not, in my opinion. Give me the Packers.

Bet: A field goal! Come on Vegas give that bad boy a .5 boost and roll to a finish that does not have the possibility of a push. This game has matchup potential all over the field. Meaning we will get some good matchups on both sides of the ball regardless of the unit on the field. The Packers dominated the No. 1 defense in the NFL with ease. Tampa Bay will have to get to Rogers if it hopes to keep it close. I like the Packers by a touchdown. Forget the push.

Final: Packers 34, Buccaneers 28

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 54)

Root: Do you want the story or the possible start to a dynasty? I want the best story. Please Bills, win this game. I love seeing new Super Bowl teams. That is my reason.

Pick: Here is where it gets tricky. Mahomes has been cleared, thus proving the timeliness of this column. All the fun and jokes aside, the Chiefs are special. So are the Bills, but experience will be a nice factor here. The lights will not be too big for the Chiefs. So, this is a look inside the numbers. The Bills were the fourth best team in the league at defending passes over 20 yards. Guess who was No. 1 at completing passes of more than 20 yards? Yup, the Chiefs. This will be a strength-on-strength matchup and one that could decide the game. The Bills defense is outstanding against the pass, which means the Chiefs will prove they can run and win the game. I really like the Bills here to pull off the upset and keep the good story rolling.

Bet: Three points again, but since I’m going with the upset it matters not what Vegas has to say. I like the offense. I also like the Bills ability to win in a number of different ways.

Final: Bills 41, Chiefs 38