Williamsport, Pa. – Arguably the best weekend of football all season.

The matchups have delivered. The early game might be the best contest as the top defense takes on the top offense. Everything in between is as sweet as the filling of any noteworthy stuffed dessert. Then we wrap it all up with a tilt between two of the best quarterbacks we have ever seen play football. Here are my rooting interests, picks, and bets to make enough for the tip. Enjoy!

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 45.5)

Root: The No. 1 defense against the No. 1 offense. What do you believe in? Do you like the flash and pop of a high-powered offense that can score points from anywhere? Do you prefer a hardnosed defense that can take it to any team in the league?

Russell Wilson was once on pace to become the MVP of the league. Last week he finished with 174 yards, an interception, and was sacked five times. Game over.

The Rams defense has been outstanding all season. The Rams were second in sacks this year and eighth in QB hits. To counter, the Packers have allowed the second fewest number of sacks this year.

I am guilty of having a rooting interest in the Rams, but we are all winners in this one. It will be a good one. Give me the defense. Sidenote: Aaron Donald is the best player in football. There I said it.

Pick: Twenty years ago, maybe even ten years ago, I would have told you the No. 1 defense would, especially with the best player in the league, roll to victory. Unfortunately, we do not live in a defense first league anymore. That means, if you cannot already guess, the Packers will claim this one. I just do not see how the Rams offense can keep up. It will be close mainly because the Rams defense is that good, but it will be difficult for Jared Goff to keep up with Aaron Rogers. The Rams do not give up points easily, but the Packers will do enough.

Bet: The Rams are 10-7 against the spread this year. To beat the best defense in football by a touchdown seems a daunting challenge. Aaron Donald is healthy and will get a sack. The Packers will win, but they will not cover.

Final: Packers 28, Rams 24

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 50)

Root: The most depressing stat in football has to the Buffalo Bills losing four consecutive Super Bowls to open the 90s. I know, Cleveland went 1-31 over a two-year span. That sucks, but there is no way to match the pain of losing four consecutive Super Bowls. The Bills are due. It was the first playoff win since the 1995 season last week. I am hoping the Bills can keep it rolling.

Pick: The matchup within in the match must be the Ravens’ blitz against Josh Allen, who just so happens to be the best in the league verses an extra pass rusher or two. Allen has thrown 19 touchdowns against the blitz. Baltimore does not strike me as the type of team to just change things suddenly. They were outstanding against Tennessee. All that means a good matchup. My pick, Buffalo Bills. I like Allen’s ability to extend plays and pickup yards with his feet.

Bet: Buffalo must win by more than 2.5 points. The good news, this game will likely come down to a field goal or two-minute drive at the end of the game for a score.

The Ravens have rushed for 3,071 yards on the season. That is the third most in NFL history. The Bills defense gave up 4.6 yards per attempt through the regular season. Something tells me this game will be high scoring. Take the over and the Bills to cover.

Final: Bills 35, Ravens 31

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 56)

Root: The last time the Browns were able to celebrate a week of playoff winning goodness was in 1995 after they beat the New England Patriots 20-13. The next week they lost to the Steelers. They lost to the Steelers again in 2003, dropped 17 consecutive games in Pittsburgh at some point, and ended it all in explosive fashion with a 48-37 win over Pittsburgh last week. Kansas City just continues to roll. Root for Cleveland. It will be good for your soul.

Pick: All the good will goes out the door when you remember the Browns gave up more than 500 passing yards to Big Ben in a win. The Browns rank 19th in the league against the pass and 22 in passing yards per game. Mahomes will feast on the Browns defense. It will be about the Browns ability to use their relentless rushing attack to control the clock and grind out yards and points against the Chiefs defense. It will not happen. Chiefs.

Bet: Ten points! Ten POINTS! Let that sink in if it has not already. Let us all remember how Mahomes played over the final three games of the season. He threw four of his six INTs over the stretch and struggled to beat the Falcons at home. The Chiefs will claim victory in this one, but not by ten points. The Browns scored 48 points last week on the road to a division rival. It will be closer than ten.

Final: Chiefs 48, Browns 45

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3, 52)

Root: What Hall of Fame quarterback do you like more? Me, I am a Brady man, but that might stem back to my deep seeded love and passion for the NFC West. That is right. The Saints used to be old division foes of the 49ers and Rams. Due to that simple fact I will be rooting for the Buccaneers in this one. Also, I went against them last week and we all know how that worked out.

Pick: Saints. Here are some numbers to back it up. The Saints dropped 34 and 38 on the Bucs in two regular season matchups. Tough to be a team three times in a single season you say? Not as much as you might think. Teams have entered a playoff game against a division foe looking for a three-game sweep 32 times in the NFL. The sweep was completed 20 of those times. It will be completed again as Brees sets up another matchup with a HOFer for the right to got to the Super Bowl.

Bet: I like the Saints to cover in this one. They are at home. It will likely be the final time we see Brees with them. It all adds up to a win and a cover for me.

Final: Saints 31, Buccaneers 24