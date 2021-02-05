Williamsport, Pa. – We made it! COVID, quarantines, cuts, injuries, and a few f-bombs dropped on Nickelodeon. Yeah, it’s been that kind of year as fans watched their favorite franchises navigate an NFL season like no other.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have earned the right to play in the big game. One quarterback is looking to complete possibly the final leg of his NFL journey. The other is simply looking to cement himself as one of the best of the new generation.

A lot is on the line, but it’s always on the line when the Super Bowl is played. I flopped big time in my Championship game predictions and will need something good to happen at the Super Bowl. Let’s do it.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 56.5)

Root: Two fantastic coaches. Two fantastic quarterbacks. I’m rooting for defense. Go Bucs.

Maybe you don’t understand how good Devin White has been for the Buccaneers. White finished third in the NFL with 97 solo tackles. He added nine sacks and a forced fumble to those totals. He's posted 26 tackles since starting the postseason. Against Kansas City in the regular season? 12 total tackles. Against New Orleans in the playoffs ? 11 tackles, fumble recovery, and a pick. How about the Packers in the NFC Championship Game? 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Here’s where it gets fun. Levonte David is White’s running mate. He’s just as dominant. David finished with 82 solo tackles this year and was just as disruptive in the postseason. I love good linebacker play. These are two of the best in the business.

Pick: Sticking with my rooting interest this time around. I really like the linebackers and have always felt like a good defense is often the edge in a Super Bowl. Tampa Bay has a better defensive line and should be able to put pressure on Patrick Mahomes. It could be asking for trouble. Mahomes is obviously a master at avoiding pressure. What really is the alternative? Sit back and let an elite quarterback slice your defense up. Go down swinging. The Bucs have plenty of defense to catch the Chiefs a few times. The pressure will fall on Brady to take advantage. I'll bet on Brady for the pick. Give me the Bucs.

Bet: The Chiefs have scored 30 of more points in 10 games this year. You think 3.5 will be hard to cover? Well, yes. Guess which team Kansas City played in one of the weeks it was not able to get past 30? That’s right. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defense ultimately prevails in the big game. Close games always come down to a defensive stop, interception, or gaff created by one team’s ability to stop the ball. The Bucs were top ten in yards per game allowed and points per game allowed. They’ve also had a chance to play against this version of the Chiefs.

It’s not about stopping the Chiefs receivers in this one. It’s about getting to Mahomes and shortening the field through that route. The inside of the defense, linemen and linebackers, need to create pressure and force quick throws. Tampa Bay has 15 interceptions and 70 passes defended. Create pressure. Shorten the field. Meaning take away the long stuff and force throws to be inside of ten yards. Chiefs can’t cover if they can’t score. Give me the Bucs for the sweep.

Final: Buccaneers 28, Chiefs 21