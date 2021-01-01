Williamsport, Pa. — Somehow, despite all the madness that has surrounded the sports world and world in general, we made it.

The final week of the NFL season is this weekend. The games have managed to be outstanding as usual. There have been surprises and ups-and-downs and everything in between.

Very typical by my estimation.

So, here is how we are going to do it. This will be a trial run for the playoffs. We will pick a handful of games this week. We will pick the ones that matter or at least matter to one of the teams to give them a little juice. We will pick a team you should root for, a team you should straight up pick, and one that you should put a little cash on.

This is all about having fun. This column is not a guarantee to make money. It is all about fun.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5); over/under 40

Root: We are going to start with an easy one. The Dolphins. Buffalo is in. I am all for them getting a higher seed, but the Fins in the playoffs with some Fitz-magic would be excellent.

Pick: This is where is starts to get difficult. The Bills are the pick here. It would be nice to see the Dolphins overcome all the odds and reach the playoffs. It will not happen. The Bills are too good and might be playing the best football of any team in the league right now.

Bet: Give me the Bills by a touchdown. Reread the above paragraph and let it wash all over you. The Bills are that team right now.

Baltimore Ravens (-11.5) at Cincinnati Bengals; over/under 44.5

Root: I have a feeling most of the readers will be rooting for the Bengals to take away the Ravens chance at a postseason berth. You should not root for this to happen. Here is why.

It has been a tough year for everybody. What we all need is an unforgettable playoff run by the NFL. That means the best teams who create the best matchups. We are all obligated to root for the most fun for everyone. Besides Steelers fans, would it not be cool to see your boys pick up a third win over the Raves on their way to a Super Bowl? Well, you would never have a chance at that type of glory unless the Ravens got in.

Pick: Not that tough. The Ravens have been rolling. They really look like the team from last year that earned the top seed in the playoffs. Road division games are always tough, but the Ravens will win it walking away.

Bet: The Ravens are more than capable of blowing out almost any team in the league. I am not real confident in their ability to cover 11.5 points in this one.

The Ravens will win, but division games always tend to be close. Plus, it is the end of the season. If the Ravens get up early, they could easily sit on the ball and win by seven. Give me the Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at New York Giants; over/under 45.5

Root: It is official. The NFC East will have a winner after Sunday. Why not the Dallas Cowboys? Or the Giants? Or the Football Team? Sorry Eagles. It is all open for these teams. Give me the Cowboys. Believe it or not I root for matchups and I really believe the Cowboys could be the matchup for a good first round loss.

Pick: This might be the hardest one to pick of the week. I am going to say pick the Cowboys. They are rolling off a complete beatdown of the Eagles. No reason to think the star stops now.

Bet: Basically, the Cowboys must win by a field goal and that is exactly what it will come down to. Greg “the Leg” Zurlein will drill a long kick and send the Cowboys to the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (-6.5); over/under N/A

Root: Do you know what the all-time series record is diehard Steelers fan? Surprisingly, it is a little closer than you might think. Yes, the Steelers hold the edge. The all-time mark is 77-59-1, Steelers.

Although the Steelers hold the edge in wins, the Browns have some significant records. They hold the largest margin of victory with a 51-0 win over Steelers. They also won the first matchup in the series.

The Steelers hold wins, championships, longest win streak, and pretty much everything else in the series. They have tortured the Browns. Therefore, out of sympathy if anything else, I say root for the Browns.

Pick: The pick. I am going with Cleveland again. Sorry Steelers fans, but I want the Browns to get into the playoffs and your team stands in the way. They deserve it. Just give them this one.

Bet: This is where is gets a little interesting. The Browns can certainly beat the Steelers. Can they beat them by 7? I am not so sure.

I doubt the starters will play much for Pittsburgh. Big Ben has already been ruled out. More will follow. For me, it comes down to the Steelers defense. If I were the coach of the Steelers, I would not play the starters much, which means I like the Browns chances to cover. Give me the Browns in a clean sweep.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-4); over/under N/A

Root: It really is tough to give you some sad story for these teams, because really both have sad histories filled with plenty of losing. For the Rams, the highlight remains a Super Bowl 34 win. For the Cardinals, it is still that appearance against the Steelers in the Big Game. Root for the Cardinals for the simple face the Rams have lost their starting quarterback and top receiver, meaning even if they reach the postseason, they will surely be first round fodder for somebody.

Pick: Cardinals for that very reason. They offer a better challenge for teams in the postseason. That means better games for us. Cardinals.

Bet: The Rams are four-point favorites in this and will be without their starting quarterback and top receiver. Yeah, give me the Cardinals in this one. In the very least, even if they do not make the playoffs, the Cardinals have plenty of reasons to be pumped up for this one.

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5); over/under 42

Root: Five weeks ago, some of my coworkers and I chatted over the NFC East and which team would make it. I chose the Washington Football Team because I like defense. Everything was going well until Alex Smith got hurt. If nothing else, I will root for Washington because they have made the plainest name ever work.

Pick: My heart says Washington. My head says Philadelphia. No, I am not running scared of Eagles fans. I think the Birds are going to pull this one off. What will it mean? Nothing other than the Football Team missing out the playoffs.

Bet: Eagles need to win by more than a point for any better to make money. Give me the Eagles. I like them by a field goal or more. The offense has been much better under Jalen Hurts. Give me the Birds.