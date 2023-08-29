Baltimore, Md. — It’s been a remarkable year for the Baltimore Orioles on the field, so if there was any year when a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer would sneak into the team picture, 2023 would be apropos.

Everyone in the ballpark knew Joan Jett was at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Monday night as the Orioles battled the Chicago White Sox. She was seen in the crowd almost directly behind home plate, and she spent some time in the broadcast booth.

What wasn’t known, at least initially, was that she was in the background of the team photo, above the scoreboard, in the upper righthand corner.

Jett, a 2015 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been a long-time Oriole fan. Born in Pennsylvania, but spending some of her formative years in Maryland, she’s regularly showed her love of the black and orange.

She’s been a guest at the team’s spring training complex.

She donned a personalized Orioles jersey in the video for her 1988 single “Little Liar.”

She even sang the National Anthem for the game simply known as 2130. It was the game on Sept. 5, 1995, when Cal Ripken Jr. tied Lou Gehrig’s all-time record for consecutive games played.

Now she's in the team photo.

(Editor's note: The story's author, Mark Mussina, was at the 2130 game and claims that for a few innings, Joan Jett was seated in the Orioles family section, maybe three or four rows in front of him, but we have no way of confirming or denying his claim.)

